Heavy rain, little damage as storms p...

Heavy rain, little damage as storms pass through

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Crews work on a powerline on Alabama Street across from the Carrollton City Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon. Storms that passed through Carroll County caused road closures, flooding, hail and heavy rainfall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 20 min General Robert E Lee 98,919
just curious 4 hr ntr did not help 7
help me contact Rex Dukes Wed Strange 5
Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15) Mar 30 bamaboi 23
what is next to the Valero??? Mar 29 yote 5
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) Mar 29 62msmariegmailcom 39
Corruption in Carroll County Court System (Jan '12) Mar 29 62msmariegmailcom 31
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Carroll County was issued at April 06 at 10:36AM EDT

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,030 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC