GreenBelt to officially open April 15
Colorado Premium is joining Morgan Oil and the Fleck family as key sponsors for the official opening of the GreenBelt that is scheduled for April 15. While there have been celebrations in the past to commemorate the completion of certain portions along what has become one of the most talked about trails in the state, this week's event will mark the completion of the 18-mile Carrollton loop. Martyna Griffin, vice president of the Friends of Carrollton GreenBelt, said the original plans were to have a small event for those who contributed to the GreenBelt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|37 min
|ChicknButt
|99,694
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|17 hr
|Governor Bentleys...
|68
|just curious
|Apr 6
|ntr did not help
|7
|help me contact Rex Dukes
|Apr 5
|Strange
|5
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Mar 30
|bamaboi
|23
|what is next to the Valero???
|Mar 29
|yote
|5
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Mar 29
|62msmariegmailcom
|39
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC