GreenBelt to officially open April 15

Colorado Premium is joining Morgan Oil and the Fleck family as key sponsors for the official opening of the GreenBelt that is scheduled for April 15. While there have been celebrations in the past to commemorate the completion of certain portions along what has become one of the most talked about trails in the state, this week's event will mark the completion of the 18-mile Carrollton loop. Martyna Griffin, vice president of the Friends of Carrollton GreenBelt, said the original plans were to have a small event for those who contributed to the GreenBelt.

