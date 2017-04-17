GreenBelt completed: 'Carrollton did it right'
Ben Weber finishes the 5K run on the Hobbs Farm portion of the GreenBelt with his daughter, Ellie Weber. Volunteers gave out free flying discs to participants as they crossed the finish line at the disc golf course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|jeb stuart
|100,555
|Stalker Mom
|9 hr
|concerned
|1
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Sun
|Bob Perryman
|79
|out running law (Mar '11)
|Apr 11
|Mustang Sally
|41
|just curious
|Apr 6
|ntr did not help
|7
|help me contact Rex Dukes
|Apr 5
|Strange
|5
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Mar 30
|bamaboi
|23
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC