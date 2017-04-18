Glenda L. Yancey

Glenda L. Yancey, age 73, of Carrollton, passed away April 18, 2017. She was born May 31, 1943, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Joseph Fred Wilson and Bernice Gladney Wilson.

