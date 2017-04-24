Funding renovates first four of more than 10 homes
More than $100,000 of the $306,000 CHIP grant funds have been used to repair at least four homes in Carrollton. The Carrollton Housing Authority will begin improvements on another three homes soon and will continue the work until about a dozen homes are completed.
