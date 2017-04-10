Freshman term done, Collins now a veteran legislator
State Rep. J. Collins, R-Villa Rica, reflects on his freshman term in the Georgia General Assembly, representing House District 68. Having completed his freshman session of the Georgia General Assembly on March 31, Collins is back at work at his Villa Rica business, getting used to the routine of daily life. When the Legislature convenes again next January, he'll have his first 40-day session behind him.
