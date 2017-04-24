Former HHS Valedictorian receiving Master's Degree
Samantha Beard Hammond of Bremen, a local graduate of Heard County Comprehensive High School and the University of West Georgia , will graduate from the University of Georgia on Thursday, May 11, 2017 with a Master's Degree in Nursing . Amber is the wife of Brandon Hammond of Bremen, GA and mother to 8-year-old Addison.
