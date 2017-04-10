DPD: Hit-and-run suspect found hiding...

DPD: Hit-and-run suspect found hiding in his closet

Wednesday

Vincent James Summerville Sr., 52, was arrested March 31 after an incident on Bright Star Road, according to the Douglasville Police Department incident report. Summerville allegedly hit a 2015 Kia Optima, according to the report.

