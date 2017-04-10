DPD: Hit-and-run suspect found hiding in his closet
Vincent James Summerville Sr., 52, was arrested March 31 after an incident on Bright Star Road, according to the Douglasville Police Department incident report. Summerville allegedly hit a 2015 Kia Optima, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|39 min
|ChicknButt
|100,223
|out running law (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Mustang Sally
|41
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Fort Collins Prog...
|71
|just curious
|Apr 6
|ntr did not help
|7
|help me contact Rex Dukes
|Apr 5
|Strange
|5
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Mar 30
|bamaboi
|23
|what is next to the Valero???
|Mar 29
|yote
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC