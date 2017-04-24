Doris Sandra McCoy Cousin

Doris Sandra McCoy Cousin

Doris Sandra McCoy Cousin was born May 14, 1946, to the late Matilda A. McCoy and Asburn McCoy Sr. in Carrollton, Georgia. She entered into rest on March 18, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.

