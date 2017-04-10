Domestic abuse survivor wants churches to become safe havens
A plea from Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley for people to note the signs of domestic violence following two separate shootings in March appears to be resonating with some residents. On the same day that a man shot a couple while trying to get access to his estranged wife last month, another man shot at a relative holding a young child and fatally shot his wife before committing suicide.
