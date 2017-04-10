Deacon Raymond Crowder Jr.
Deacon Raymond Crowder Jr., age 81, died on April 4, 2017. Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday April 10, 2017, at 12 noon at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road, Carrollton, GA 30117, Rev.
