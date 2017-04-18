Cuffed for a Cause: Officers to raise...

Cuffed for a Cause: Officers to raise money for education, Special Olympics

Carrollton police officers and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35 are coming together with the Carrollton Special Olympics to raise money for the athletes and Carrollton City Schools to support the education opportunities of children with special needs. "What Cuffed for a Cause is police officers are cuffed to a treadmill till someone donates enough money to get them off," said Carrollton police Officer Eddie LeBlanc.

