Croft Street Bridge ready to reopen to traffic this morning
Carrollton's Croft Street Bridge will reopen today at 7 a.m. The city said some repair work remains, but will be done in off-peak hours. Carrollton's Croft Street Bridge will reopen today at 7 a.m. The city said some repair work remains, but will be done in off-peak hours.
