Clara Odelle McGukin
Mrs. Clara Odelle McGukin, age 93, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Friday, March 31, 2017. Mrs. McGukin was born October 12, 1923, in Cleburne County, Alabama, daughter of Nancy Jane and Silas Perryman Oliver Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|jeb stuart
|98,476
|Robbie Robinson & Anita Buffington (Jul '12)
|7 hr
|Really
|14
|help me contact Rex Dukes
|9 hr
|harry
|4
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Mar 30
|bamaboi
|23
|what is next to the Valero???
|Mar 29
|yote
|5
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Mar 29
|62msmariegmailcom
|39
|Corruption in Carroll County Court System (Jan '12)
|Mar 29
|62msmariegmailcom
|31
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC