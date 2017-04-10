City crews praised for work during bad weather
Mayor Walt Hollingsworth and the Carrollton City Council praised departments heads and their teams for their work during the severe weather that came through the city last week. Monday night's City Council meeting was brief and included citizens' comments, recognitions, approvals to boards, a bid award for the public works department and a 4-1 vote approving the Colorado Premium Memorandum of Understanding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|48 min
|jeb stuart
|100,061
|out running law (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Mustang Sally
|41
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Fort Collins Prog...
|71
|just curious
|Apr 6
|ntr did not help
|7
|help me contact Rex Dukes
|Apr 5
|Strange
|5
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Mar 30
|bamaboi
|23
|what is next to the Valero???
|Mar 29
|yote
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC