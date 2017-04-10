City crews praised for work during ba...

City crews praised for work during bad weather

Mayor Walt Hollingsworth and the Carrollton City Council praised departments heads and their teams for their work during the severe weather that came through the city last week. Monday night's City Council meeting was brief and included citizens' comments, recognitions, approvals to boards, a bid award for the public works department and a 4-1 vote approving the Colorado Premium Memorandum of Understanding.

