April is Confederate History Month

April is Confederate History Month

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Times Georgian

There is a very large group of veterans who have been pretty much left behind and forgotten in our present era of being politically correct. This is perhaps the largest war-time group when put into a per capita comparison, and the only group to actually fight for their rights on U.S. soil since the Revolutionary War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 3 min jeb stuart 99,210
just curious Thu ntr did not help 7
help me contact Rex Dukes Apr 5 Strange 5
Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15) Mar 30 bamaboi 23
what is next to the Valero??? Mar 29 yote 5
News Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11) Mar 29 62msmariegmailcom 39
Corruption in Carroll County Court System (Jan '12) Mar 29 62msmariegmailcom 31
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,530 • Total comments across all topics: 280,141,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC