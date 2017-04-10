Alice's House: Evalyn Parrish honored for guiding children for 20 years
Evalyn Parrish, left, speaks with Alice's House intern Grant Hacheral, a psychology student at UWG, and Alice's Administrative Assistant Angie McDonald. Evalyn Parrish, left, speaks with Alice's House intern Grant Hacheral, a psychology student at UWG, and Alice's Administrative Assistant Angie McDonald.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|3 min
|The Wind Bag
|100,233
|out running law (Mar '11)
|Tue
|Mustang Sally
|41
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Tue
|Fort Collins Prog...
|71
|just curious
|Apr 6
|ntr did not help
|7
|help me contact Rex Dukes
|Apr 5
|Strange
|5
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Mar 30
|bamaboi
|23
|what is next to the Valero???
|Mar 29
|yote
|5
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC