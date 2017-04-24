5,000 expected for Villa Rica ArtFest

5,000 expected for Villa Rica ArtFest

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Times Georgian

Villa Rica's annual arts weekend opens Friday night, and the two-day event is expected to be the largest in its history. First up for the weekend is Friday's Arts Gala and Auction, but the big event will be the ArtFest, which is expected to draw 5,000 visitors to the city on Saturday to view works for sale from some 60 artists from across the west Georgia region and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 12 min jeb stuart 102,113
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 6 hr Wall Street Lawsuit 104
Looking for travel baseball teams (Apr '14) Fri Mom 11
Winery Apr 25 Neighborhood Air ... 2
Stalker Mom Apr 20 concerned 7
Corruption in local government? Apr 18 Ga_SwampGirl2017 1
Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!! Apr 18 noneyablue 10
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,652,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC