5,000 expected for Villa Rica ArtFest

Villa Rica's annual arts weekend opens Friday night, and the two-day event is expected to be the largest in its history. First up for the weekend is Friday's Arts Gala and Auction, but the big event will be the ArtFest, which is expected to draw 5,000 visitors to the city on Saturday to view works for sale from some 60 artists from across the west Georgia region and beyond.

