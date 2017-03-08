Willie Clarence Zachery Sr.
Mr. Willie Clarence Zachery Sr., age 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at his residence. Willie was born in Villa Rica, Georgia, on June 19, 1938, the son of the late Clarence Zachery and Mable Moreland Zachery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|jeb stuart
|95,710
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|2 hr
|It smells
|131
|just curious
|23 hr
|ntr
|2
|Swingers
|Mar 7
|Rollo
|8
|apartments i bremen that cops love to go to (May '10)
|Feb 26
|Anonymous
|9
|Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move
|Feb 26
|SeaDaddy1
|21
|Reading your child's text messages, emails, fac... (Feb '11)
|Feb 25
|john
|154
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC