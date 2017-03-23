WGTC hosting open basketball tryouts

Thursday Mar 23

West Georgia Tech men's basketball coach Niki Okolovitch has announced the program will hold an open workout on Saturday, April 15. The tryout will start at 11 a.m. at Oak Mountain Academy, located at 222 Cross Plains Road in Carrollton. The tryout is open to graduating high school seniors, college transfers and other athletes who are interested in playing junior college basketball.

