Website ranks Carrollton disc golf course the best in Georgia
With just a little over a month before the Carrollton Disc Golf Course at Hobbs Farm celebrates its first anniversary, it has snagged the title of best course in the state of Georgia on one popular website. Hobbs Farm is the only Georgia course to have a 4.5- out of five-star ranking on Disc Golf Course Review, which covers 7,000 courses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Aggie23
|96,579
|Any one got any nude pics of Ansley Moore (Jul '16)
|5 hr
|yes
|4
|Plywood Case Lumber
|6 hr
|Iknow
|3
|just curious
|7 hr
|whodunits wife hooks
|4
|what is next to the Valero???
|17 hr
|Just wondering
|1
|BMS Mrs. Harrod
|Wed
|Jacketized2000
|1
|criminal mayorsI (Oct '11)
|Tue
|the truth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC