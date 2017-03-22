Villa Rica hotel-motel tax bill await...

Villa Rica hotel-motel tax bill awaits Deal signature

Read more: Times Georgian

A bill to increase Villa Rica's hotel-motel tax to 8 percent is awaiting the signature of Gov. Nathan Deal. The excise tax is designed to boost the revenues generated from guests staying at Villa Rica's inns, allowing the city to increase its spending on tourism related projects - and thus attract even more visitors to the city.

