Teacher accused of sexual contact with 16-year-old student
A Central High School chorus teacher was arrested Monday on charges of sexual assault involving a student, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. A warrant for the arrest of Sydney Sewell, 25, of Carrollton was issued Monday morning and she turned herself in later in the day, said Chief Deputy Brad Robinson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|6 hr
|bamaboi
|23
|Newly released court documents cast doubt on Gi... (Dec '11)
|Wed
|62msmariegmailcom
|39
|Corruption in Carroll County Court System (Jan '12)
|Wed
|62msmariegmailcom
|31
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Wed
|davy
|67
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar 17
|Jami Houston
|1
|just curious
|Mar 16
|whodunits wife hooks
|4
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC