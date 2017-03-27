Scrap Bin open house

Scrap Bin open house

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Times Georgian

Wrenn Kelley looks through supplies Saturday morning during the Scrap Bin open house in Carrollton. The public was invited to come by to enjoy snacks and peruse the craft supplies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 2 hr ChicknButt 97,681
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 14 hr Trumps 3rd Jezebel 65
what is next to the Valero??? Mar 24 Nosy Neighbor 4
Man charged with Necrophillia (Sep '12) Mar 17 Anonymous 18
News Kelly Reico North Mar 17 Jami Houston 1
just curious Mar 16 whodunits wife hooks 4
criminal mayorsI (Oct '11) Mar 14 the truth 2
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC