School board election needs runoff

Firefighter Clayton Kierbow and logistics/distribution supervisor Jesse Strickland will face each other in an April 18 runoff for the Carroll County Board of Education District 4 seat. Tuesday night's unofficial results showed telecommunications professional Carol Turner Beckham with 24.88 percent, Strickland with 36.84 percent and Kierbow with 38.28 percent of the votes.

