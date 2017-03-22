School board election needs runoff
Firefighter Clayton Kierbow and logistics/distribution supervisor Jesse Strickland will face each other in an April 18 runoff for the Carroll County Board of Education District 4 seat. Tuesday night's unofficial results showed telecommunications professional Carol Turner Beckham with 24.88 percent, Strickland with 36.84 percent and Kierbow with 38.28 percent of the votes.
