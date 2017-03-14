Robert M. Stogner
Robert M. Stogner, age 79, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017. He was born September 1, 1937, in Bowdon, Georgia, to the late Tillman L. Stogner and Annie Olivia Styles Stogner.
