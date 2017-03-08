Police search for 'grab and go' robber
Investigators from across west Georgia area comparing notes after a series of "grab and go" robberies where the suspect got away with cash drawers from several stores. Surveillance video from the Exxon on Old Newnan Road in Carrollton showed a man wearing a camouflage mask dashing into the store.
