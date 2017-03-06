Mr. Tom Wesley Timms
A memorial service for Mr. Timms will be conducted Saturday March 11, 2017 at 2:00 PM from Franklin Church of God with the Revs. Noel Forrester and Debbie Kendrick officiating. Mr. Timms was born June 1, 1962 in Carrollton to the late Charlie Timms and Minnie Bell Woodard Timms.
