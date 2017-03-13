Man facing serious charges following high-speed chase
A Carroll County man is in the Heard County jail today after taking a vehicle from a local resident's yard and leading a Heard County deputy on a high speed car chase earlier this week. Michael Ellis Batchelor, age 21,of Carrollton is charged with Theft by Taking , Entering Auto, Speeding, Passing in a No Passing Zone, Reckless Driving, Fleeing & Attempting to Elude, and Violation of Probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|ChicknButt
|96,777
|Plywood Case Lumber
|6 hr
|calhoun ga meth head
|5
|what is next to the Valero???
|16 hr
|Brad
|2
|Man charged with Necrophillia (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Hhjjkkll
|18
|Kelly Reico North
|Fri
|Jami Houston
|1
|Any one got any nude pics of Ansley Moore (Jul '16)
|Thu
|yes
|4
|just curious
|Mar 16
|whodunits wife hooks
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC