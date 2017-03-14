Louise Heath McCoy
Louise Heath McCoy, 93, of Carrollton died Monday, March 13, 2017. She was born April 28, 1923, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Jesse Heath and Lela Jackson Heath.
