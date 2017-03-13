Kelly Reico North
Mr. Kelly Reico North, age 46, on March 8, 2017. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Wednesday March 15, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Dr, Carrollton, GA 30117, Rev.
