Horton's: Past and Present
Horton's Books & Gifts owner Dorothy Pittman, right, speaks with former Horton's owner Larry Johnson and artist and book illustrator Nan Perry on Saturday during a book signing at the shop on Adamson Square in Carrollton. Johnson is now a local author and was at the store to sign his books "Miss Bizzy Belle" and " The War Baby."
