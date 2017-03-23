Group looks for new home for pig family left behind
A pot-bellied pig is getting help from the local animal shelter and a well-known animal rescue and placement group after the family she lived with in Carrollton left her behind when they moved away . The pig has another reason to get placed in a permanent home soon - staff at the shelter discovered she's expecting piglets.
