Tuesday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Frank E. Van Dorsten, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Friday, March 10, 2017. He was born August 25, 1929, in Rago, Kansas, the son of the late Levi Van Dorsten and the late Wineva McPhetridge Van Dorsten.

