Frank E. Van Dorsten
Frank E. Van Dorsten, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Friday, March 10, 2017. He was born August 25, 1929, in Rago, Kansas, the son of the late Levi Van Dorsten and the late Wineva McPhetridge Van Dorsten.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 min
|ChicknButt
|96,476
|BMS Mrs. Harrod
|3 hr
|Jacketized2000
|1
|criminal mayorsI (Oct '11)
|Tue
|the truth
|2
|just curious
|Mar 13
|Deeshon
|3
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
|Any one got any nude pics of Ansley Moore (Jul '16)
|Mar 11
|ANSLEY MOORE
|3
|BC , Goodies or Stanback Powders (Jun '11)
|Mar 10
|Classygurlva
|24
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC