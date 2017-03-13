Fannie Hershberger Weaver
Fannie Weaver, age 80, of Carrollton, Georgia died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 11, 2017. She was born in Lynnhaven, Virginia, on May 3, 1936, to the late Jonas and Katie Hershberger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|9 min
|The WB
|96,246
|just curious
|Mon
|Deeshon
|3
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
|Any one got any nude pics of Ansley Moore (Jul '16)
|Mar 11
|ANSLEY MOORE
|3
|BC , Goodies or Stanback Powders (Jun '11)
|Mar 10
|Classygurlva
|24
|Honda-Lock (Jul '13)
|Mar 9
|It smells
|131
|Swingers
|Mar 7
|Rollo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC