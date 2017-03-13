Fannie Hershberger Weaver

Fannie Hershberger Weaver

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Fannie Weaver, age 80, of Carrollton, Georgia died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 11, 2017. She was born in Lynnhaven, Virginia, on May 3, 1936, to the late Jonas and Katie Hershberger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 9 min The WB 96,246
just curious Mon Deeshon 3
News Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09) Mar 12 JDD 24
Any one got any nude pics of Ansley Moore (Jul '16) Mar 11 ANSLEY MOORE 3
Poll BC , Goodies or Stanback Powders (Jun '11) Mar 10 Classygurlva 24
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) Mar 9 It smells 131
Swingers Mar 7 Rollo 8
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Carroll County was issued at March 14 at 9:50PM EDT

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,901 • Total comments across all topics: 279,554,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC