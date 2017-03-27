Fallen large tree drives occupants from home
A Carrollton home was heavily damaged when a large tree fell on it Thursday morning. The residents safely escaped but spent the rest of the morning and afternoon wondering about what to do next and where they would have shelter after the house was declared unsafe for entry.
