Dugan, Collins praise proposed drug b...

Dugan, Collins praise proposed drug bills

22 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Struggling schools, opioid addiction and the state's medical marijuana program appear likely to dominate the rest of Georgia's legislative session. The Senate last week passed SB 81, the Jeffery Dallas Gay, Jr. Act, which would allow pharmacists to dispense Naloxone, an opioid antagonist, to individuals in accordance with a statewide standing order.

