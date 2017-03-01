Doris Beatrice McCray
Mrs. McCray was born on December 14, 1921, in Carrollton, Georgia, to the late Walter and Fannie Mae Armstrong. She was retired from Belks Department Store where she worked in sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|jeb stuart
|94,695
|Swingers
|Feb 27
|Catfish
|4
|apartments i bremen that cops love to go to (May '10)
|Feb 26
|Anonymous
|9
|Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move
|Feb 26
|SeaDaddy1
|21
|Reading your child's text messages, emails, fac... (Feb '11)
|Feb 25
|john
|154
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Feb 23
|Ranger Tom
|22
|blake caldwel
|Feb 22
|Rayvan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC