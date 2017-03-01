Chinese American Artists Association Exhibit
Lee-jan Jan paints during a live demonstration at the Neva Lomason Memorial Library. Neva Lomason Memorial Library in Carrollton welcomed the Chinese American Artists' Association of Atlanta art exhibit a reception on March 4 at 2 p.m. Many artists were present for the opening reception to watch the live demonstration of by Jan and also see the art in the exhibit.
