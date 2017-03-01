Chinese American Artists Association ...

Chinese American Artists Association Exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Lee-jan Jan paints during a live demonstration at the Neva Lomason Memorial Library. Neva Lomason Memorial Library in Carrollton welcomed the Chinese American Artists' Association of Atlanta art exhibit a reception on March 4 at 2 p.m. Many artists were present for the opening reception to watch the live demonstration of by Jan and also see the art in the exhibit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 31 min dixie 95,092
Swingers 19 hr Chemist 6
apartments i bremen that cops love to go to (May '10) Feb 26 Anonymous 9
Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move Feb 26 SeaDaddy1 21
Reading your child's text messages, emails, fac... (Feb '11) Feb 25 john 154
Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15) Feb 23 Ranger Tom 22
blake caldwel Feb 22 Rayvan 4
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,269 • Total comments across all topics: 279,327,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC