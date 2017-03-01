Buena Brett McLain

Buena Brett McLain

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Buena Brett McLain, age 90, of Carrollton passed away February 26, 2017. She was born September 17, 1926, in Haralson County, Georgia, to the late William Edward Brett Sr. and Pearl Mae Barton Brett.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 1 hr jeb stuart 94,695
Swingers Feb 27 Catfish 4
apartments i bremen that cops love to go to (May '10) Feb 26 Anonymous 9
Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move Feb 26 SeaDaddy1 21
Reading your child's text messages, emails, fac... (Feb '11) Feb 25 john 154
Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15) Feb 23 Ranger Tom 22
blake caldwel Feb 22 Rayvan 4
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,608 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC