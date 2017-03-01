Buena Brett McLain
Buena Brett McLain, age 90, of Carrollton passed away February 26, 2017. She was born September 17, 1926, in Haralson County, Georgia, to the late William Edward Brett Sr. and Pearl Mae Barton Brett.
