Branding Carrollton: Residents speak
While there are several factors that set Carrollton apart as a "unique place with a small town vibe" and attract people who want to live, work and play here, city officials are being asked to consider public transportation, ethnic and healthy dining options, and a bowling alley or laser tag arena for a teen/youth social scene. Those are the results of a city branding study by Maggie Worth of Wheat Germ LLC and April Saunders of Cre8minds that was presented during Wednesday's work session of the Carrollton City Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|ChicknButt
|97,277
|what is next to the Valero???
|Wed
|Wildcat
|3
|Man charged with Necrophillia (Sep '12)
|Mar 17
|Anonymous
|18
|Kelly Reico North
|Mar 17
|Jami Houston
|1
|just curious
|Mar 16
|whodunits wife hooks
|4
|criminal mayorsI (Oct '11)
|Mar 14
|the truth
|2
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC