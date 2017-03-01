Ash Wednesday
Father Mario Lopez marks the forehead of Ethan Peal, 8, during the Ash Wednesday service at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Carrollton. The church also held services at other sites n and around Carrollton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|The WB
|95,083
|Swingers
|10 hr
|Chemist
|6
|apartments i bremen that cops love to go to (May '10)
|Feb 26
|Anonymous
|9
|Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move
|Feb 26
|SeaDaddy1
|21
|Reading your child's text messages, emails, fac... (Feb '11)
|Feb 25
|john
|154
|Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15)
|Feb 23
|Ranger Tom
|22
|blake caldwel
|Feb 22
|Rayvan
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC