Art Takeover back for second year

Art Takeover back for second year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

Downtown Carrollton will be transformed into an arts district on March 30 with nearly 40 artists showcasing their work in various businesses on and around Adamson Square. After its debut last year, the masterminds behind Art Takeover, Andrea and Michael Stone of Milestone Investment Management, are optimistic that the city will continue to welcome and provide inspiration for seasoned artists while cultivating up-and-coming talents through education, from elementary to university levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 25 min dixie 96,208
just curious 19 hr Deeshon 3
News Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09) Sun JDD 24
Any one got any nude pics of Ansley Moore (Jul '16) Mar 11 ANSLEY MOORE 3
Poll BC , Goodies or Stanback Powders (Jun '11) Mar 10 Classygurlva 24
Honda-Lock (Jul '13) Mar 9 It smells 131
Swingers Mar 7 Rollo 8
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Carroll County was issued at March 14 at 3:34AM EDT

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,118 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC