Art Takeover back for second year

Downtown Carrollton will be transformed into an arts district on March 30 with nearly 40 artists showcasing their work in various businesses on and around Adamson Square. After its debut last year, the masterminds behind Art Takeover, Andrea and Michael Stone of Milestone Investment Management, are optimistic that the city will continue to welcome and provide inspiration for seasoned artists while cultivating up-and-coming talents through education, from elementary to university levels.

