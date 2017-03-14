14-year-old has caught the eyes of art lovers nationwide
Some artists wait a lifetime to be on display at popular coffee shops, to have bidders fight to own their work at charity auctions, sell within a day of displaying, be invited to have a tent at an arts festival or have a guild make a special exception for them to gain membership. Then again, some artists are not 14-year-old, self-taught talents like Joshua Cherman Jr. of Carrollton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carrollton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10)
|15 min
|oh my
|96,676
|BMS Mrs. Harrod
|9 hr
|metoo
|2
|Man charged with Necrophillia (Sep '12)
|13 hr
|Hhjjkkll
|18
|Plywood Case Lumber
|14 hr
|Ken
|4
|Kelly Reico North
|15 hr
|Jami Houston
|1
|Any one got any nude pics of Ansley Moore (Jul '16)
|Thu
|yes
|4
|just curious
|Thu
|whodunits wife hooks
|4
Find what you want!
Search Carrollton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC