14-year-old has caught the eyes of art lovers nationwide

Some artists wait a lifetime to be on display at popular coffee shops, to have bidders fight to own their work at charity auctions, sell within a day of displaying, be invited to have a tent at an arts festival or have a guild make a special exception for them to gain membership. Then again, some artists are not 14-year-old, self-taught talents like Joshua Cherman Jr. of Carrollton.

