Willie Rayford McDaniel
Homegoing celebration will be Saturday, February 4, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Temple Church of a New Beginning in Carrollton, Georgia, with Pastor Jerry L. Boykin and Bishop Johnny Powell eulogist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
