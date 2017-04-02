Weekly Arrest Reports
Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: Julia Ann Cash, 18, Old Bremen Road, Carrollton, GA 30117, arrested on 02/04/17, charged with Marijuana Less Than 1oz. Matthew Luke Spradlin, 37, North River Circle, Hogansville, GA 30230, arrested on 02/09/17, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.
