Water Authority proposal adds to Villa Rica concerns

A proposed hike in water rates the county charges to municipalities has Villa Rica city officials worried, especially since they are already wrestling with an upside-down utility system that costs more to run than it earns. The issue is expected to be discussed today when the Villa Rica City Council meets for its regular work session, and will likely be talked about again Feb. 16, when the council has scheduled a work session exclusively to talk about the city's water service situation.

