Veronica Anne Smith Butler

Veronica Anne Smith Butler

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Veronica Anne Smith Butler, age 44, of Carrollton passed away February 3, 2017. She was born November 24, 1972, in Carrollton, Georgia, to Jim and Jeanne Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 3 min OMTE 93,312
Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move 9 hr Passerby 9
Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!! 9 hr Passerby 8
TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus Tue Too bad 7
Chris Couey Feb 7 BremenGirl 3
Review: Ken's Used Appliances & More (Aug '10) Feb 7 Disheveled Mind 22
Bremen Rec Dept. Sucks!! (Nov '09) Feb 6 Anonymous 95
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,831 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC