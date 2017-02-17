Title chase: More old houses for city...

Title chase: More old houses for city to deal with

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Times Georgian

The city of Carrollton is dealing with properties that people have "forgotten about or abandoned" by taking them down. Still, one city official would like to see more done with a revitalization plan proposed to the council some time back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 4 hr dixie 93,880
Easter Egg hunt @ Carrollton Parks $ Recreation (Apr '11) 5 hr Nikkip 6
apartments i bremen that cops love to go to (May '10) 9 hr Detective 6
Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move Fri Reason 15
bruce thomas (May '06) Feb 15 Rebel 99er 4
Ragin' Wings - EPIC FAIL !!!! Feb 11 abc 9
TopLine Transmission/ Trans Tech Plus (Aug '16) Feb 7 Too bad 7
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,513 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC