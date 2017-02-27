Southern States building new office i...

Southern States building new office in Carrollton

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

The new office is scheduled to open in late July or early August of this year, with a grand opening date to follow. The new Carrollton office will be a full-service location offering deposit and loan services to clients and prospects and will be open Monday through Friday, with drive-thru and ATM services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carrollton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Georgia i... (Oct '10) 11 min edgar 94,623
Swingers Mon Catfish 4
apartments i bremen that cops love to go to (May '10) Sun Anonymous 9
Wannabe Dictator Trump makes his first move Feb 26 SeaDaddy1 21
Reading your child's text messages, emails, fac... (Feb '11) Feb 25 john 154
Brady Cook Homecoming King Carrollton High scho... (Nov '15) Feb 23 Ranger Tom 22
blake caldwel Feb 22 Rayvan 4
See all Carrollton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carrollton Forum Now

Carrollton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Carrollton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Carrollton, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,229,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC