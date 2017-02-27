Southern States building new office in Carrollton
The new office is scheduled to open in late July or early August of this year, with a grand opening date to follow. The new Carrollton office will be a full-service location offering deposit and loan services to clients and prospects and will be open Monday through Friday, with drive-thru and ATM services.
